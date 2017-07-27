June Foray, Voice of Rocky and Natasha from The Bullwinkle Show, Dies at 99

June Foray, the voice of Rocky the Flying Squirrel and Natasha Fatale from The Bullwinkle Show, died Thursday. She was 99.

Foray, known as the first lady of acting, played various characters on the screen from the Looney Tunes‘ Witch Hazel, Nell from Dudley Do-Right, Granny in Tweety and Sylvester, and Cindy Lou Who in Chuck Jones’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

A close friend of Foray’s, Dave Nimitz, confirmed her death on Facebook, writing, “With a heavy heart again I want to let you all know that we lost our little June today at 99 years old.”

Foray won a Daytime Emmy for The Garfield Show in 2012, in which she played Mrs. Cauldron. She received a Grammy Award for voicing Cindy Lou Who in 1968 and received the Television Academy’s Governors Award in 2013.

She was approached to voice character in The Bullwinkle Show in the late 1950s, telling the Los Angeles Times in 2011 that she was excited by the idea.

“My agent called and said there is a man named Jay Ward who wants to meet you for lunch,” she said. “He has an idea for a TV show. I said, ‘Why not?’… [Jay] and Bill Scott started telling me about this idea they had about a moose and a squirrel. I thought it was a cockeyed idea, but after the second martini, I thought it was wonderful.”

“A week later we did a demo, and then I forgot about it. Then about a year later my agent called and said, ‘Remember those guys that you had lunch with that had the idea of a moose and a squirrel? They are ready to go.'”