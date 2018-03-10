Julie Bowen Seeking Records of Estranged Husband's Financial Transactions Amid Divorce

Julie Bowen has filed a subpoena for all of her estranged husband’s financial transactions.

The Modern Family actress, who earns approximately $500,000 an episode for season 9, is seeking financial records from Scott Phillips, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday and obtained by The Blast on Friday.

Bowen, 48, is asking for records dated from January 2013 to the present in relation to any bank accounts in his name. This comes nearly a month after she filed for divorce from her real estate developer spouse, 45, following 13 years of marriage.

The star is also looking for records related to any funds he received or transferred during the specified period of time.

In February, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the separation between Bowen and Phillips, who share three sons: Oliver, 10, and twins John and Gustav, 8.

Less than a week after news of their split, Bowen filed divorce papers.

The pair was last photographed with their kids at a Harlem Globetrotters game in Los Angeles in February 2017. Their last red carpet appearance together was in September 2016 at the Los Angeles LGBT Center 47th Anniversary Gala Vanguard Awards in West Hollywood.

At that gala, Bowen explained what makes a marriage successful.

“Honestly I only remember up until we had the kids. Then you’re like, ‘What?’ Twelve years. We’ve had children for nine. So I remember the first three years, the rest of it is like a blackout,” she said.