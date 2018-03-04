Julie Bowen’s feeling the love from her Modern Family.

Nearly a month after news broke that Bowen and her husband Scott Phillips are divorcing after 13 years of marriage, the actress received some sweet messages from her ABC castmates as she celebrated her 48th birthday on Saturday.

“Happy birthday to my other mother @itsjuliebowen!” wrote Sarah Hyland, one of Bowen’s on-screen daughters.

“Words can’t even express my deep love and appreciation for you. You’ve been there for me no matter what for 9 years. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for your love and support,” she wrote alongside a picture of the pair from season one of their hit TV show.

“I’m so lucky to have two moms that are such strong, passionate, supportive and empowering women. Love you forever Julie ❤❤❤❤ (this picture’s from the end of season 1 on #modernfamily and it makes me very emotional so I’ll stop talking),” she added.

And the sweet messages didn’t end there as Jesse Tyler Ferguson also took to social media to celebrate his costar on her big day.

“Happy Birthday @itsjuliebowen! I mean, if this isn’t the perfect portrait of a brother and sister, I don’t know what is. We are both REALLY good actors. I ❤ you very, VERY much,” he wrote alongside a picture of the pair.

Getting in on the fun, Eric Stonestreet shared a cheeky birthday message to the star alongside a series of photos of himself carrying Bowen while her legs were wrapped around his waist.

“Happy birthday @itsjuliebowen! I love how close we are,” he hilariously captioned the shots.

Sofia Vergara also wished her “beautiful” friend a happy day by sharing an unusual photo of the pair cozying up together on a couch while wearing evening gowns.

“Happy bday beautifull @itsjuliebowen 🎉🎉 #I❤ourwierdestpicture😂😂😂,” she captioned the snap.

Bowen and now ex Phillips wed in September 2004 and share three sons together: Oliver, 10, and twins John and Gustav, 8.

TMZ was the first to report that Bowen filed for divorce from the real estate investor, coming just days after PEOPLE reported that the couple had separated.