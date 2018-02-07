Julie Bowen Files for Divorce from Husband Scott Phillips After 13 Years of Marriage

Julie Bowen and her husband Scott Phillips are divorcing after 13 years of marriage.

The Modern Family star has filed for divorce from the real estate investor, according to TMZ.

Rich Polk/Getty

Bowen’s filing comes just days after PEOPLE reported that the couple had separated. They wed in September 2004 and share three sons together: Oliver, 10, and twins John and Gustav, 8.

The pair was last photographed with their kids at a Harlem Globetrotters game in Los Angeles almost a year ago, in February 2017, and they most recently walked a red carpet together in September 2016 at the Los Angeles LGBT Center 47th Anniversary Gala Vanguard Awards in West Hollywood.

John Photography/REX/Shutterstock

At that gala, Bowen, 47, explained why Phillips, 44, didn’t attend the Emmy Awards that year.

“We just had our anniversary on the day of the Emmys which was hilarious,” Bowen told PEOPLE.

“He’s come every year, he’s been so supportive and this year he was playing in a tennis tournament and I wasn’t nominated as an individual so I said, ‘What do you want to do on our anniversary?’ I mean it’s such an honor to be nominated and to go, but it’s tough to be a purse holder,” she added.

Of what makes a marriage successful, Bowen joked, “Honestly I only remember up until we had the kids. Then you’re like, ‘What?’ Twelve years. We’ve had children for nine. So I remember the first three years, the rest of it is like a blackout.”

Bowen stars as Claire Dunphy on the ABC comedy.

