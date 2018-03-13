Julie Bowen‘s estranged husband is looking for alimony.

According to court documents filed Monday and obtained by PEOPLE, Scott Phillips is asking for spousal support from the Modern Family star, who earns approximately $500,000 an episode for the current season and will be paid the same amount for the forthcoming tenth season.

Phillips, 45, who works as a real estate developer, is also seeking joint physical and legal custody of their three sons — Oliver, 10, and twins John and Gustav, 8 — according to the documents.

Bowen’s attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

TMZ was first to report news of Phillips’ request for spousal support.

The 48-year-old star was ranked as the sixth highest-paid TV actress in 2017 by Forbes, with a total of $12 million earned that year.

Phillips’ filing comes nearly a week after Bowen filed a subpoena for all of his financial transactions dating from January 2013 to the present.

In February, she filed for divorce following 13 years of marriage — they wed Sept. 9, 2004 — days after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed their separation.

Bowen and Phillips was last photographed with their children at a Harlem Globetrotters game in Los Angeles in February 2017. The pair’s last red carpet appearance together was in September 2016 at the Los Angeles LGBT Center 47th Anniversary Gala Vanguard Awards in West Hollywood.