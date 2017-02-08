Trailer Debut! See Julie Andrews Star in Netflix's New Preschool Series Julie's Greenroom

To the stage!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the official trailer of the highly anticipated Netflix show Julie’s Greenroom starring legendary actress Julie Andrews, and is set to begin streaming on Friday, March 17.

Andrews, 81, who created the series with her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton and Judy Rothman-Rofė, will executive produce and star as Ms. Julie — the director of the Wellspring Center for the Performing Arts in which she teaches performing arts workshops in the theatre and its “Greenroom.”

Ms. Julie and her assistant Gus (Giullian Yao Gioiello) will bring the performing arts to a new generation of kids known as the “Greenies,” played by original puppet characters built by the renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Episodes will feature an original song and every episode will feature a guest star who engages the kids in a specific area of the performing arts. There will also be a large array of guest stars including, Alec Baldwin, Sara Bareilles, Joshua Bell, Tituss Burgess, Carol Burnett, Ellie Kemper, Idina Menzel, and many more.

Julie’s Greenroom will stream globally Friday, March 17 on Netflix.