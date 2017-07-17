TV
Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich's Wedding Weekend in Photos: Every Detail You Have to See from Their Special Days
See every single detail of the star’s magical day
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich tied the knot on July 8 at Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, surrounded by more than 200 family and friends. Every moment of the weekend — which began with a Thursday night welcome dinner — was picture-perfect, and we have the photos to prove it.
Close friends and family — including airborne brother of the bride Derek Hough — arrived in Idaho early for some Thursday fun.
Derek gave the Houghs' grandmother a spin during the Thursday night welcome dinner. The meal itself was catered by Mangia Catering Co.
The couple's Happy Camper photo booth was actually in a camper, and featured props like a 'love' balloon, booyah sign and ukulele.
The Thursday night welcome party came complete with games like corn hole, Connect Four and Jenga, which were brought to Friday's beach day, too. Vorticy provided all the fun.
The dinner wrapped up with sweet treats from The Scoop ice cream truck out of Spokane, Washington. Flavors included Pink Lady Pink Lemonade, a Hough favorite that also throws back to her role as Sandy in Grease Live.
Bridesmaid and Hough pal Nina Dobrev with her boyfriend, Glen Powell, at Friday's beach day.
The bride- and groom-to-be kicked back on a boat during Friday's festivities.
She's one bold bride! Hough and her groom-to-be spent Friday in the water playing chicken against one of her bridesmaids.
Dobrev was so excited for her friend, she did a flip during Friday's beach day!
Friday night's "very organic and intimate" rehearsal dinner, which had guests seated on floor pillows, was outfitted by Wayfair.com.
Forget the usual bottled water and Advil: the couple's 'turn-down gifts' from Gifts for the Good Life were delivered to guests' rooms each day. Night one was a canvas bag that included a sleepmask and Happy Spritz "Sweet Dreams Darling" facial mist, a make-your-own margarita set with Casamigos tequila (lemonade was provided for guests who don't drink) and a striped Turkish towel.
Night two brought a custom box with a sandlewood-scented candle and matches, "Love" pop-open cards, a hangover kit and Sugarfina Bubbly Bears, plus a personal note from the couple.
Laich gifted his groomsmen engraved wooden boxes from Swanky Badger that included cufflinks, bow ties, pocket knives and pocket squares. Bridesmaids received custom gifts from Teak & Twine.
Bliss & Bone created all of the invitations, programs and menus (pictured), with calligraphy by Anne Robin. "Julianne loves textures and wanted to create a keepsake souvenir for each guest," planner Troy Williams of Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events tells PEOPLE of the invitations.
The escort cards were actually Giving Keys, carefully placed on a wall outside of the reception venue.
Instead of table numbers, each key (on a wall crafted by Shawna Yamamoto Event Design) represented a word: Love, Grateful, Family, Faith, Laughter, Adventure, Giving, Inspire, Happiness, Fun, Trust, Kind, Joy, Courage, Passion, Honest.
The reception boasted three dance floor-adjacent cocktail lounge areas: His, Hers and Ours. Hers was plush with creams, His (pictured) with a tobacco ottoman and blue velvet furniture, and Ours a mix of the two with a neutral leather sofa, all from Something Borrowed.
The reception dance floor was an antique mirror by Holo-Walls, used for the first time at the couple's wedding. Freestyle Event Services brought the piece from L.A. to Idaho and did all of the whimsical Edison Bulb string lighting, too.
Kayla Carey of Sweet Simplicity created the couple's three-tier cake (on a table outfitted by La Tavola Fine Linens), which featured layers of strawberries, blackberries and raspberries and all-white buttercream frosting with a cascade of fresh flowers.
Guests snapped shots throughout the weekend with Fuji Film Instax 300 cameras.
