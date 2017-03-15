Julianne Hough Dishes on 'Amazing' Bachelorette Party — and Did Derek Initially Approve of Her Fiance?

The countdown is on for Julianne Hough to tie the knot — and Derek to gain another brother!

To kick off the month of March, Julianne and some of her closest female family and friends ventured down to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for her tropical bachelorette party, which included cocktails, pool time, a boat ride, a fancy dinner and, of course, lots of dancing.

Speaking with The Talk on Wednesday, the Dancing with the Stars judge dished on her under-the-sun weekend getaway.

“I have a couple of bumps and bruises, but I’m good!” Julianne, 28, joked. “Honestly, it was so fun. I mean, I have the best family and friends. We actually had three moms and a baby with us too. I mean, we had fun. It was amazing.”

While Julianne and her friends — including Nina Dobrev and Aaron Paul‘s wife Lauren Paul — documented moments from the fun-filled weekend on social media, she admitted that not everything was shared.

“That’s what’s so cool about social media is that we get to engage with our family and our friends — that you get to see what’s going on and share our stories and do all that,” she said, and added, “But then you also don’t have to share everything.”

DWTS pro Derek, 31, also joined the co-hosts for the sit-down interview, where he opened up with his relationship with his soon-to-be brother-in-law.

Asked by Nancy O’Dell if he approved of NHL pro Brooks Laich when he first started dating his younger sister, Derek didn’t hesitate to say, “Yeah!”

“He’s a great guy. What’s great about him is that he’s a man’s man. He likes fishing, he plays hockey. He says, ‘Oh hey man, how you doing? You good? You wanna go work out, buddy?’ ” Derek said, impersonating Laich’s Canadian accent.

“He’s a wonderful man. A wonderful guy. I’m very excited for him to become part of the family and have another brother. I’m the only boy,” said Derek, who has four sisters. “I keep adding brothers to my family, so it’s good.”

Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars premieres March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.