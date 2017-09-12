Newlywed Julianne Hough Is ‘So Proud’ of Husband Brooks Laich as He Begins His First Day of Camp with L.A. Kings

Julianne Hough is one proud wife!

In honor of her husband Brooks Laich‘s first day of camp with the Los Angeles Kings, the Dancing With the Stars judge took to Instagram on Tuesday to praise the pro hockey player.

“So excited for my love to start his first day of Camp with the @lakings 🏒” Hough, 29, began the post.

“I’ve never met anyone more in love with the sport. His dedication and respect for Hockey is unlike anything I’ve seen. Not only is he incredibly gifted, but he works harder than anyone and always after perfecting his craft. Not to mention he’s one of the best ‘hype men’ out there,” she continued about her husband, who was most recently attached to the Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Marlies.

“He puts you in a state of mind that brings out the confidence and determination to achieve whatever you want. He believes in himself and in people more than anyone I know! If you’re ever feeling down or insecure, he can turn that around in a heart beat! I know I’m his wife so it seems a little biased, but ask anyone who has ever played with him… he’s one of the best there is. On and off the ice! :)” Hough wrote.

The professional dancer concluded about the Canadian native: “I’m so proud and excited for you sweetheart! Go get’em baby!!!! #biggestfan.”

Hough and Laich, 34, announced their engagement in August 2015 after dating for a year and a half and wed in July in an intimate, outdoor wedding near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

The couple exchanged vows in front of more than 200 guests including Nina Dobrev, Aaron Paul and DWTS pro Mark Ballas.

The wedding party included Hough’s brother Derek Hough, who served as a groomsman. Their two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Lexi and Harley, also sported flowered collars for the ceremony and served as ring bearers.

“I never really believed in the saying ‘when you know, you know,’ but my whole world turned around the minute I met Brooks,” said Hough, who was introduced to her husband through a mutual friend. “It was instantaneous.”