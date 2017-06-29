What better way to ring in a summer birthday than with a pool party?!

In celebration of turning 34 on June 23, Brooks Laich had a birthday party by the swimming pool — complete with cake and balloons!

And to show her love for her soon-to-be husband, Julianne Hough walked a candlelit, fruit-adorned cake down the outside steps to her fiancé as attendees at the party sang “Happy Birthday.”

“#tbt celebrating this hunks birthday! @brookslaich 💙 That flame will never go out… 🔥🔥🔥” Hough, 28, captioned the throwback video shared Thursday to Instagram that was captured at the celebratory affair.

For the pool party, the Dancing with the Stars judge donned an adorable yellow and white striped one-piece swimsuit, while the NHL player sported green and black swim trunks, a black tee and a backwards black ball cap.

Hough also shared an adorable snap of the engaged couple sharing a smooch at the house party as she held the cake.

“#tbt Birthday kisses 💋” she captioned the lovey dovey image.

It’s been nearly two years since the couple announced their engagement in August 2015 after a-year-and-a-half of dating, and they are counting down the days until they tie the knot this summer.

And since the duo got engaged, their love for one another has grown even deeper.

Earlier this month, the couple enjoyed a fun date night out. “I am completely and utterly madly in love with you!” Hough captioned a smiling (and silly!) photo of the couple donning sunglasses. “My best friend, my hero, my everything! Best date night ever! ❤️❤️❤️ #abugslife.”

And in April, Hough publicly gushed about her “sexy” fiancé.

“#MCM Holy Mother of Hotness! This is MY man!” she captioned a photo of Laich. “But all sexiness aside, I am the luckiest girl in the world to have you by my side to do life together. Can’t wait to marry you! #love #luckyme.”