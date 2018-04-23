Julianne Hough Posts PDA-Filled Photos with Husband Brooks Laich: 'I Feel So Lucky'

For Julianne Hough, every day is #ManCrushMonday thanks to husband Brooks Laich.

The actress and dance pro, 29, gushed about her significant other on Instagram on Monday, sharing a collage of the couple having some fun PDA in a photo booth — even playfully touching tongues in one shot. “I feel so lucky I get to create my life with you and that we love all parts of each other from, goofy + sexy, sweet + sassy to forever young +fun together!” Hough wrote.

The former Dancing with the Stars judge concluded her post, “Love you baby #mcm #mancrusheveryday.”

Hough and Laich’s wedding anniversary is soon approaching. They tied the knot on July 8 at Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, surrounded by more than 200 guests. And after, the couple honeymooned in Seychelles, the same spot where Prince William and Princess Kate, and George and Amal Clooney vacationed after their nuptials.

“It’s just the greatest thing ever to marry your best friend,” Laich, 34, told PEOPLE about married life in February, soon after they took a Valentine’s Day trip to Paris.

“We thought we loved each other when we were engaged, and then marriage is a whole new level. It’s just fun to see the love continually grow everyday,” the former NHL player continued. “I just feel like a pretty lucky man right now. It’s the best.”

And Hough previously told PEOPLE in August that being husband and wife have elevated their relationship to a new level.

“It definitely feels different being married. People have always said that and I didn’t understand it but now I feel more whole,” she said.

As for her favorite part of being married? “Just being able to call him husband is so fun. It was actually when we got our marriage certificate. It was like ‘How are you doing, husband?’ It was fun,” she said.