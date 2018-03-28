Julianne Hough won’t be returning to Dancing with the Stars next season, but her better half is ready to compete!

The former DWTS pro dancer and judge sat down with her husband, Brooks Laich, for an interview with Access and explained her reasoning for not appearing on the upcoming season of the reality dance competition series.

“Just new chapters of life. I mean, I love the show. I’ll always be a part of either the show somehow – Dancing with the Stars — or just being a part of like the movement of dance,” Hough, 29, explained.

“It really has been a movement of dance in the last 10 years between all the different shows that have really elevated and put dancers on a platform that I feel like they deserve,” she shared. “Usually dancers are in the background supporting, but they’re at the forefront right now and it makes me so happy that I was a part of that journey too.”

Although she’s hung up her DWTS dancing shoes for now, NHL pro Laich, 34, who most recently played for the Los Angeles Kings, is open to joining the competition.

When asked if he’d ever consider doing the show, Laich said, “You know what, I would.”

His reasoning? “I would because I want to learn technically how to lead my wife.”

“She said we dance in the kitchen. I try and lead, I try and have a presence of leadership, but I don’t technically know how to move her the way that she’s been moved in her life,” he said. “It’s weird to say man, it’s weird to say, but I would do the show just to be able to have that education.”

WATCH: Julianne Hough Is Married! the ‘DWTS’ Judge Weds NHL Star Brooks Laich in an Elegant Outdoor Idaho Ceremony

Last July, Hough and Laich tied the knot during a romantic, outdoor wedding on Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and honeymooned in the same spot as Will and Kate, and George and Amal Clooney.

“Yeah, beach and bush is what they call it. Seychelles was incredible to decompress. It was nice to be able to chill and relax,” Hough told PEOPLE in August.

Of married life, she admitted, “It definitely feels different being married. People have always said that and I didn’t understand it but now I feel more whole.”

As for her favorite part of being married? “Just being able to call him husband is so fun. It was actually when we got our marriage certificate. It was like ‘How are you doing, husband?’ It was fun,” Hough said.

Dancing with the Stars will return with a four-week special athletes edition, premiering April 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.