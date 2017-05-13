WATCH: Julianne Hough Has a Booty-Squeezing Lemon Challenge for One Lucky DWTS Contestant

Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross has made it to the semi-finals of Dancing with the Stars. But if the 40-year-old father of three is going to make it to the upcoming finals, he’s going to have to pass a very specific challenge from judge (and former pro) Julianne Hough.

In an exclusive preview of Monday’s all-new episode, Hough surprises Ross and his partner Lindsay Arnold at their rehearsal studio with her unique test — built to fix a long-standing criticism she’s thrown Ross’ way throughout the competition.

“David Ross, this is my challenge for you. You better keep that booty under,” the 28-year-old says.

She then presents him with a bag of lemons — picking one out for him to place somewhere special.

“When I was in ballet class, my teacher used to say ‘Squeeze your lemons’ ” she explains. “And we’re making lemonade out of lemons!”

Just where does Hough want Ross to put the lemon? He has an idea.

“In my butt cheeks?” he asks her, to the laughs of both Hough and Arnold.

Of course, being in it to win it, Ross accepts the challenge — dancing around the rehearsal room and promising, “my butt’s staying under no matter what.”

Hough looks pleased. “I really believe in you and I really believe you guys can make the final. You can go all the way, you just have to continue doing exactly what you’re doing,” she tells him.

“If you can get that butt under, I really believe you’re going to make it to the end. So don’t let me down!” she adds.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.