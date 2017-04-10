Julianne Hough 'Can't Wait to Marry' Her Fiancé Brooks Laich: 'I am the Luckiest Girl in the World'

Julianne Hough “can’t wait” until the day that she gets to say “I do” to the man of her dreams!

The Dancing with the Stars judge announced her engagement to her fiancé Brooks Laich in August 2015 after a-year-and-a-half of dating, and now she’s counting down the days until the couple ties the knot.

In a sweet Instagram post on Monday, 28-year-old Hough gushed about her 33-year-old husband-to-be.

“#MCM Holy Mother of Hotness! This is MY man!” she captioned a photo of Laich.

“But all sexiness aside, I am the luckiest girl in the world to have you by my side to do life together,” she penned, and added, “Can’t wait to marry you! #love #luckyme.”

A month after getting engaged to the NHL hockey player, the blushing bride-to-be told PEOPLE, “I’m just feeling so happy and blessed every moment of every day. My favorite thing about being engaged is just a sense of warmth and just joy.”

Speaking with PEOPLE in December, the former DWTS pro said that dancing with definitely be included in the celebratory occasion — and that Laich is keen on doing a choreographed first dance at the reception.

“It’s so funny because he really wants to do a first dance. And that’s more on him. Like, he wants to do it,” said Hough. “I was like, ‘Of course I’ll help you and teach you and we can do some stuff. But why don’t you ask, like, Derek [Hough]. I mean, he’s a dancer. He’ll help you.’ ”

But that idea didn’t sit well with Laich. “He was like, ‘Why would I want Derek to teach me versus my fiancèe who’s my best friend,’ ” said Hough.

As for her day-of glam, the pro dancer said that her goal is to “look like me.”

“If I get super hot for my wedding day and I’m not afterwards, and I’m not before, then it’s like, ‘Who is this person marrying my fiancé?’ Or, ‘Who’s my fiancé marrying?’ ” Hough told PEOPLE in early March. “I don’t want to look different than what I look like normally.”