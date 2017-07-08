Lucky in Love! Inside Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich's Sweet Relationship

A CHANCE ENCOUNTER

Back in November 2013, Julianne Hough and her family attended a six-day seminar on creating one's own destiny — a trip that would eventually lead the star to meeting Brooks Laich. "I was not into it at first, but I learned so much about myself and why my relationships didn't work that by the end I was on a high," the Dancing with the Stars alum told Redbook in 2014, adding that she ended things with a few people she had been casually dating immediately following the seminar.

"The next day, my Curve costar introduced [Brooks and me]," she revealed of Laich, who plays hockey for the Washington Capitals. "It couldn't have been a better time. We've been open and honest from day one."