Lucky in Love! Inside Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich's Sweet Relationship

A CHANCE ENCOUNTER
Back in November 2013, Julianne Hough and her family attended a six-day seminar on creating one's own destiny — a trip that would eventually lead the star to meeting Brooks Laich. "I was not into it at first, but I learned so much about myself and why my relationships didn't work that by the end I was on a high," the Dancing with the Stars alum told Redbook in 2014, adding that she ended things with a few people she had been casually dating immediately following the seminar.
"The next day, my Curve costar introduced [Brooks and me]," she revealed of Laich, who plays hockey for the Washington Capitals. "It couldn't have been a better time. We've been open and honest from day one."
2 of 11
LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT
One quick scan of the couple's respective Instagram accounts shows an undeniable bond, which the lifestyle blogger previously told Entertainment Tonight has been on full-blast since their initial meeting. "I mean, I've never really been the person to think about 'When you know you know,' but it was just kind of like that," Hough told ET in 2016. "When we first met each other we were like, 'And we're done.' "
3 of 11
MUTUAL APPRECIATION
The normally private Laich confirmed he and Hough were dating in February 2014. "She's a cool, cool gal. She's just a sweetheart, very loving, very giving," the athlete shared during an interview with 106.7 The Fan. "She puts so much great out into the world. I'm a pretty lucky guy."
4 of 11
FALLING HARD
When describing what makes her relationship with Laich so different from previous ones, Hough simply revealed she could be her true self around the athlete.
"Every relationship, there was nothing wrong or bad, but there was nothing right. I had one foot out because I didn't want to get hurt," Hough explained to Redbook in June 2014. "And I didn't say what was on my mind because I didn't want to ruffle any feathers. I needed to be perfect. Now I'm not holding anything back because I'd rather get my heart broken than never know what it is to be completely, madly in love."
5 of 11
PUPPY LOVE
Hough posted a snapshot of herself, Laich and her dogs, Lexi and Harley, going on "a little nature walk" back in December 2014. She referred to the trio as "the loves of my life!"
6 of 11
BEATING THE DISTANCE
Although Hough and Laich embarked on a long-distance relationship due to work obligations, the couple still kept things, err, intimate, turning to phone sex sessions whenever apart. "I'm really bad at it ... I'll get halfway through and start laughing," Hough revealed. "It's an art. I applaud people who are good at it. They need to come and help me keep a straight face!"
7 of 11
A PROPOSAL
Jumping for joy! On Aug. 18, 2015, Hough and Laich announced their engagement on Instagram. "We are overwhelmed with joy and excitement to share with you our recent engagement!" Hough captioned a photo of the pair.
Just one month after getting engaged, Hough told PEOPLE: "I'm just feeling so happy and blessed every moment of every day. My favorite thing about being engaged is just a sense of warmth and just joy."
8 of 11
FAMILY APPROVAL
Hough's brother, Derek, is also a big fan of his sister's beau. "I knew that it was happening within the first month they were dating," Derek told PEOPLE of Julianne and Brooks' engagement in 2015. "It was one of those things where it was instant and that smile and glow she's had hasn't dimmed ever since she met [him]. That's a special thing."
9 of 11
LOVE OUT LOUD
There's no shortage of SDA (Social Displays of Affection) on the couple's Instagram accounts. "I am completely and utterly madly in love with you!" Hough captioned a smiling (and silly!) photo of the couple donning sunglasses in June 2017. "My best friend, my hero, my everything!"
10 of 11
FULL SUPPORT
"It's cool because we're in two different professions," Hough explained to ET of how the duo supports one another. "It's fun to be able to learn about the other's profession. I think that's how we support, like, going to each other's games or performances, and talking about it afterward. 'What was going on? What was that? What was that move? How come that person didn't score the goal?' He'll teach me about it. I don't know much about his sport but I'm able to learn ... It's fun. It's really fun."
11 of 11
LUCKY LAD
Ahead of the couple's wedding, the hockey player posted an ode to his little family: Hough and their dogs. "I'm a lucky man to be surrounded by love like this!!" he wrote on Instagram in July 2017.
Everything We Know About Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich's Upcoming Wedding (Hint: It'll Include Lots of Dancing!)
Brooks Laich Says He's a 'Lucky Man' to Be in Love with Fiancée Julianne Hough
