Julianne Hough Says ‘It Definitely Feels Different Being Married’ During First Post-Wedding Appearance with Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich made their first public appearance as husband and wife!

The newlyweds showed their support for Hough’s best friend, Nina Dobrev, at her Harper’s Bazaar cover party at Rosaline in West Hollywood on Tuesday evening.

“Having taken time off to do the tour, get married and go on the honeymoon, I’m ready to be back in the swing of things and get back to work,” the Dancing with the Stars judge, 29, told PEOPLE about her “amazing” life post-wedding.

On July 8, Hough and Laich, 34, tied the knot during a romantic, outdoor wedding on Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. “It definitely feels different being married. People have always said that and I didn’t understand it but now I feel more whole,” Hough admitted.

And after the wedding, the pair honeymooned in the same spot as Will and Kate, and George and Amal Clooney.

“Yeah, beach and bush is what they call it. Seychelles was incredible to decompress. It was nice to be able to chill and relax,” Hough shared, adding that she and Brooks also traveled to South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Kenya.

“It was phenomenal. I fell in love with Africa last year when I did Bear Grylls and Brooks came with me for that. It’s just magical,” the actress explained. “There’s nothing like it. They always say ‘did you get bit by the Africa bug?’ So we don’t know how we’re going to travel anywhere else. We’re just always planning our next trip to Africa!”

As for her favorite part of being married? “Just being able to call him husband is so fun. It was actually when we got our marriage certificate. It was like ‘how are you doing, husband?’ It was fun,” Hough said.

And for anyone looking for wedding advice, Mrs. Laich is your go-to!

“I had such a blast planning [the wedding]. I’ve told all my friends if you need help let me know! It was just so much fun,” she revealed. “I keep getting little videos from our videographer and it just takes me right back.”