Julianne and Derek Hough’s Sweetest Quotes About Each Other

ON SUPPORTING ONE ANOTHER

DEREK:

"I am so thankful to have the opportunity to share something that I love, with someone that I love. You're an incredible sister and even more so an amazing human being. I am so proud of the woman you have become and thankful you are in my life. Continue spreading light wherever you go!" –via Instagram, after wrapping their latest tour

JULIANNE:

"I'm so lucky to be your little sister and to have had you to look up to my entire life. You never cease to amaze me with your talents, gifts and your heart! When you are your best self (that big toothless, squinty eyed smiling picture) you are untouchable! We have had so many adventures together in this journey we call life. Great ones, scary ones, tough ones, fun ones and hilarious ones. But just know I can't wait to do all the adventures with you!" –via Instagram on his birthday