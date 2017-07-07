TV
Julianne and Derek Hough’s Sweetest Quotes About Each Other
The brother-sister pair and Dancing With the Stars vets offer one another nothing but love
1 of 6
ON THEIR BOND
JULIANNE:
"We've been there for each other, but we also know when to back off and give each other space. When you have a bond like ours it is more like a partnership, not a brother-sister thing. You know when someone needs each other." –to PEOPLE
DEREK:
"I am protective of her but luckily there haven't been many times when I have had to be." –to PEOPLE
2 of 6
ON SUPPORTING ONE ANOTHER
DEREK:
"I am so thankful to have the opportunity to share something that I love, with someone that I love. You're an incredible sister and even more so an amazing human being. I am so proud of the woman you have become and thankful you are in my life. Continue spreading light wherever you go!" –via Instagram, after wrapping their latest tour
JULIANNE:
"I'm so lucky to be your little sister and to have had you to look up to my entire life. You never cease to amaze me with your talents, gifts and your heart! When you are your best self (that big toothless, squinty eyed smiling picture) you are untouchable! We have had so many adventures together in this journey we call life. Great ones, scary ones, tough ones, fun ones and hilarious ones. But just know I can't wait to do all the adventures with you!" –via Instagram on his birthday
3 of 6
ON WORKING TOGETHER
DEREK:
"We actually work pretty well together. We kind of have like this hidden language where we don't really talk … it's actually great. We're very privileged, we feel very lucky to do something that you love with somebody that you love and care about. It's a wonderful thing." –to Good Morning America
JULIANNE:
"We just have this secret hidden language where we can just naturally dance together. We don't even have to talk about it when we choreograph. We just go and do it." –to The Insider
4 of 6
ON THEIR SIBLING RIVALRY
DEREK:
"I don't really feel competitive in that way. I think we play on that sometimes but not really. I think I'm just wildly proud of her and really supportive of what she does." –to AOL Build
JULIANNE:
"We're best friends and we get to hang out all the time, but like anybody, you can get sick of somebody really quickly, but we're on the same bus so you really can't tell them to go their room. It's so fun, though. We have such a blast." –to Popsugar
5 of 6
ON OFFERING PRAISE
JULIANNE:
"So so SO proud of my amazing brother! You were absolutely stellar! Can't wait to watch it again and again and again! Love you Dman!" –via Instagram on his Hairspray Live performance
DEREK:
"She killed as Sandy! I don't know if you were watching but she sang 'Hopelessly Devoted' and she hit this extra little extra high note I was like, 'Uh?' It was so good. I'm so proud." –to Elvis Duran and the Morning Show on her Grease Live role
6 of 6
