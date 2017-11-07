Julianna Margulies Books First Post-Good Wife Series Role

She’s finally back!

AMC has announced that Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) will star in a new drama for the network from Marti Noxon (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce) called Dietland, based on Sarai Walker’s 2015 bestselling novel of the same name.



She’ll play the role of Kitty Montgomery, described by the network as a “wildly ambitious magazine editor whose world is thrown into chaos when a feminist terrorist organization starts targeting people in her orbit. Sucked into a terrifying news cycle, Kitty can no longer rely on her old-school media power and must instead play a whole new game of master manipulation where rules no longer apply.”

“Julianna is diabolically talented and beautiful, which makes her perfect to play our Kitty. I am genuinely honored to have the opportunity to work with her. She’s a special human and a rare actor,” said Noxon in a statement. “I can’t wait to start and for the world to get a load of this show.”

WATCH: Julianna Margulies Recalls Alleged Encounter With Steven Seagal: ‘I Saw His Gun’

Joy Nash (The Mindy Project) has already been announced as Plum Kettle, the lead character, an obese woman who is preparing for weight loss surgery.

Dietland is on track to premiere next year with a 10-episode order.

Margulies’ last series role was in The Good Wife, which aired from 2009 to 2016 on CBS.