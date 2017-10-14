Julia Roberts Reveals She Told Her Husband About James Corden’s NSFW Nickname for Him

Julia Roberts had something very interesting to tell her husband on Friday.

On the way to the eighth annual amFAR gala in Los Angeles, Roberts broke the news to her husband — cinematographer Daniel Moder — that James Corden had a very revealing nickname for him.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Late Late Show, Corden told Roberts that he’d met her husband before, adding that, “I call him big d–k.”

“I just told him in the car on the way here,” Roberts told Extra at the amFAR event, explaining that her husband had just gotten back from a shoot and had no idea about what had happened. “I said, ‘Okay, I’m gonna tell you a little something that James talked about when I did his show…’ He was like, ‘Oh, wow.’ ”

Roberts was honored at the amFAR Gala with the Award of Courage for her work in the fight against AIDS. Corden served as the host for the evening.

“I prefer not to bring too much attention to things that I am going to accomplish as a human, so it’s a little bit of a paradox, but at the same time it is such an incredible moment to really remind people how far we have come in the fight against AIDS and how far there is to go, but we have to keep at it,” Roberts told Extra.

During the ceremony, the actress was serenaded by Coldplay singer Chris Martin, who sang Roy Orbison’s classic that served as the theme song to her 1990 film, Pretty Woman.

Aside from getting sung to, Roberts was also reunited with her two-time costar Tom Hanks, who presented the award to her at Ron Burkles’ Green Acres Estate in Beverly Hills.

With her honor, Roberts joins a list of previous amfAR honorees including Charlize Theron, Ryan Murphy, Scarlett Johansson, Goldie Hawn, Jennifer Lopez and Miley Cyrus, among others.

amfAR is a non-profit organization that focuses on raising money for AIDS research, HIV prevention as well as providing education on treatment for the disease.