Surprise, surprise: Julia Louis-Dreyfus has won another Emmy Award!

The leading lady took home the 2017 award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy for her role in Veep, holding the record for most wins for a performance in the same role for the same series.

“Okay, thanks a million, you guys,” she said as she took the stage. “First I really want to recognize [the] powerful and funny ladies in our category … you are superb and I adore you.”

The actress also thanked HBO and all of the show’s writers, directors, producers and her costars, whom she loves “dearly” and relies on dearly.

“We have a great final season that we are about to start filming with a lot of surprises,” she added, revealing that they had a “whole storyline about an impeachment” which they they abandoned because they were “worried that someone else might get to it first.”

“This is and it continues to be the role of a lifetime and an adventure of utter joy,” she concluded.

The star beat out fellow nominees Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie), Allison Janney (Mom), Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) and Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie).

Veep also won outstanding comedy series.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.