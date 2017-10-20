Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says Veep Cast and Crew Are a 'Huge Comfort and Joy' After Cancer Diagnosis

The cast and crew of Veep are back to work.

On Wednesday, the cast of the HBO hit series did a table read for the first episode of the upcoming — and final — season. Executive producer and showrunner David Mandel later posted a picture of the script’s front page on Twitter, saying they had a “pretty fun day.”

“It was a fantastic script read by an amazing cast,” responded star Julia Louis- Dreyfus. “Huge comfort and joy!”

The 56-year-old actress, who announced last month that she’s battling breast cancer and recently completed her second round of chemotherapy, also shared a heartwarming video filmed by her costars Tony Hale and Timothy Simons, in which Hale plays the role of Louis-Dreyfus and Simons plays the role of cancer.

Hale begins by lip-syncing Katy Perry‘s “Roar” while throwing fake punches at Simons. Once the chorus hits, the two each hold up signs with versions of the song’s lyrics printed on them to reflect Louis-Dreyfus: “You’ve got the eye of the tiger, a fighter. You are a champion and we’re going to hear you roar.”

“We love you Julia,” they conclude.

“How lucky am I that these bozos have my back?” Louis-Dreyfus captioned the video. “What a moving inspiration to my day. Thanks to @MrTonyHale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry.”

Louis-Dreyfus revealed her breast cancer battle on social media last month, writing, “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one. The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union.”

“The bad news is that not all women are so lucky,” she added. “So let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

The announcement came just days after Louis-Dreyfus won her sixth consecutive outstanding lead actress Emmy for her role as Selina Meyer on Veep, setting the record for most wins for a performance in the same role for the same series.

HBO told PEOPLE that Louis-Dreyfus learned of her diagnosis one day after the Sept. 17 award show, noting that “it in no way impacted the decision to make this the final season” and that the production schedule will be adjusted as needed.

“Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time,” said the network in statement. “We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep.”

A premiere date for Veep season 7 has not yet been announced.