Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Veep Costars 'Psyche Her Up' for Third Round of Chemotherapy

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has some pretty special “darling bozos” in her life.

The Veep star — who announced her battle with breast cancer in September — went in for her third round of chemotherapy on Thursday, and her costars Matt Walsh and Sam Richardson decided to film a small sketch to motivate her.

“2 of my darling Bozos (love them so much) psyche me up for 3rd chemo today,” Louis-Dreyfus, 56, captioned the video on Twitter. “And guess what? It worked! I’m psyched AF.”

In the clip, Walsh, 53, and Richardson, 33, decided send some “motivational quotes” to “psyche her up” ahead of her treatment. They sit down to Google some ideas, but only seem to be coming up with quotes from less-than-ideal candidates: Joseph Stalin, Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein.

Eventually they give up and decide to sing for her instead, breaking into a rendition of Survivor’s “Eye Of The Tiger.”

“Kick some a— today, Julia!” they cheer.

Louis-Dreyfus revealed her breast cancer battle on social media Sept. 28, writing, “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one. The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union.”

“The bad news is that not all women are so lucky,” she added. “So let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

The announcement came just days after Louis-Dreyfus won her sixth consecutive outstanding lead actress Emmy for her role as Selina Meyer on Veep, setting the record for most wins for a performance in the same role for the same series.

HBO told PEOPLE that Louis-Dreyfus learned of her diagnosis one day after the Sept. 17 award show, noting that “it in no way impacted the decision to make this the final season” and that the production schedule will be adjusted as needed.

“Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time,” said the network in statement. “We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep.”

A premiere date for Veep season 7 has not yet been announced.