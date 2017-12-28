Julia Louis-Dreyfus Kisses Her Husband Under the Mistletoe on Christmas Eve Amid Cancer Battle

Julia Louis-Dreyfus knows exactly who she’s meeting under the mistletoe: her husband of 30 years, actor and comedian Brad Hall.

The Veep star, who revealed on Sept. 28 that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, shared a sweet holiday photo to Instagram on Wednesday showing the couple sharing a kiss. Hall, wearing a Santa hat, held the mistletoe above their heads.

“Our pal, @stevenrstroud captured this #mistletoe moment on Xmas eve,” Louis-Dreyfus captioned the adorable snap, adding the hashtags #love and #myhero.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus/Instagram

The 56-year-old actress has remained positive as she battles breast cancer, keeping her signature sense of humor throughout treatment. Ahead of Christmas, she joked about a blood transfusion she received Friday with an Instagram post.

“Getting ready for the holidays with my awesome Xmas cocktail #jollytransfusion #ivebeengood,” she captioned an image of a medical blood bag attached to an IV pole.

Hall has been by his wife’s side since her diagnosis, spending Thanksgiving in Chicago with her family. The couple met and fell in love while attending Northwestern University in the Windy City, and their son Charlie, 20, is currently a student there and plays on the basketball team.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall Julia Louis-Dreyfus/Instagram

Louis-Dreyfus won her sixth consecutive Emmy for her role in Veep in September, setting the record for most wins for a performance in the same role for the same series. HBO told PEOPLE in a statement that Louis-Dreyfus learned she had breast cancer just one day after the awards.

“Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time,” HBO said in the statement. “We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep.”

Veep executive producer Frank Rich gave an update on Dreyfus’ health during an interview with SiriusXM’s Press Pool in November, saying that Veep will continue once Louis-Dreyfus is able to film.

“Julia is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and we’re obviously postponing production of the show — we were supposed to have started now – while she’s in treatment,” he told the show’s host Julie Mason. “But the expectation is that we will shoot again. We have one more season we’re doing, which we’re incredibly excited about. Rather impressively, while we wait for her to gather her full strength, around her treatment, we’ve been having with the cast in Los Angeles, table reads of scripts for the final season as they’re ready.”