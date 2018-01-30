Julia Louis-Dreyfus Finds Hidden Message About Seinfeld in Old Frame from 1993: 'Fun, Right?'

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but even Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ photo frames have a few things to say.

The Veep star, 57, was going through some of her late father’s belongings when she came across a little surprise from some Seinfeld fans.

“Today I’ve been going thru family photos from my dear dad RIP, organizing them, taking them out of frames etc,” she captioned a Twitter photo of her unexpected discovery on Monday. “Look what I found in the back of a frame-a message from the framers in Mt Kisco, NY from 1993. Fun, right?”

They had scrawled the note, ” ‘Elaine’ Rules!!! We [Heart] Julia.” Louis-Dreyfus, of course, starred as Elaine Benes on the hit NBC sitcom.

The actress’ father, billionaire business mogul William Louis-Dreyfus, passed away in September 2016, just two days before the Emmy Awards where his daughter took home her fifth consecutive Emmy.

“Lastly, I’d like to dedicate this to my father, William Louis-Dreyfus, who passed away on Friday,” she said in her acceptance speech at the time. “I’m so glad that he liked Veep because his opinion was the one that really mattered.”

Earlier this month, Louis-Dreyfus watched the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards from home as she continues her battle with breast cancer. The actress was honored and celebrated for her work on Veep with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series.

Minutes later, she addressed her win in a tweet.

“I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it’s pretty fun to watch in my pj’s,” she joked on Twitter.

“So honored to win. So proud to be a union member,” the star continued. “So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?”

The honor marked Louis-Dreyfus’ eighth SAG award, out of a total of 21 nominations. She previously won the honor last year for Veep, and again in 2012. Her other wins were for her role on Seinfeld — both as solo star and as a member of the show’s ensemble.

Timothy Simons, who costars as Jonah Ryan on Veep, revealed that although the cast hadn’t been able to call Louis-Dreyfus right after her win — “the cell service in this thing is actually pretty terrible” at the SAGs — the actress has been “incredibly strong” throughout her cancer battle.

“She’s generally been in good spirits when we’ve seen her,” he said. “She has a good sense of humor, which I think it does wonders when you’re going through something like this. She’s incredibly strong. She’s uniquely able to combat something like this. She’s incredible.”