Julia Louis-Dreyfus 'Feeling Happy and Ready to Rock' After Breast Cancer Surgery

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has undergone surgery as she continues to fight her battle with breast cancer.

On Wednesday, the 57-year-old Veep actress revealed the news of her operation on Twitter — telling fans that she was recovering well.

“Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote. “Hey cancer, ‘F— you!’ ”

Ever the comedian, Louis-Dreyfus included a glamorous photo of herself with the tweet, which she joking referred to as, “My first post op photo.”

Louis-Dreyfus was diagnosed with breast cancer in September, days after she won her sixth consecutive outstanding lead actress Emmy for her role as Selina Meyer on Veep (which set the record for most wins for a performance in the same role for the same series).

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she tweeted at the time. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

The Seinfeld alum has remained positive on social media throughout her battle. In January, she completed her last round of chemotherapy — something the sons she shares with husband Brad Hall (Charlie, 20, and Henry, 25) celebrated on Instagram with a video of themselves lip-syncing the words to Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”

“My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy,” Louis-Dreyfus captioned the video. “Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?”

Later that month, Louis-Dreyfus was rewarded for her work in Veep with the trophy for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Though she watched the 2018 show from home, Louis-Dreyfus addressed her win in a tweet.

“I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it’s pretty fun to watch in my pj’s,” she joked on Twitter. “So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?”

Before the show, Louis-Dreyfus’ Veep costar Tony Hale gave an update on her health status, saying she’s doing “fantastic” since completing chemotherapy.

“She’s really doing great,” he said on The PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show, adding that they’ll likely resume filming on the final season of the HBO hit this summer.

Matt Walsh tole EW that Louis-Dreyfus has even started easing back into work. “We’ve seen [Julia], she’s done some table reads, she’s doing well, she’s finished her last chemo, she’s in recuperation,” he said. “Her prospectives have remained excellent throughout. She’s very well loved; she’s a tremendous person.”