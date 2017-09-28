Tony Hale, Kathy Griffin & More React to Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Breast Cancer Reveal: 'We Love This Woman'

Hollywood has a lot of love for Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The Emmy winner announced that she is battling breast cancer on social media Thursday, writing: “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one. The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union.”

“The bad news is that not all women are so lucky,” continued the 56-year-old actress. “So let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Louis-Dreyfus didn’t provide any further detail about her diagnosis, but stars quickly flooded Twitter with messages of support, starting with her Veep costar Tony Hale.

“We love this woman,” he tweeted.

“Mama, find me. Let’s talk if you want,” tweeted Christina Applegate.

“Sad to think we’re in a place where [you] may have to actually worry about accidentally reading horrifying responses if [you] post, but major respect, [compassion] & love to Julia & all the people who will be helped [by] her honesty,” tweeted Kathy Griffin.

Read on for more reactions from Hollywood.

Earlier this month, Louis-Dreyfus won her sixth consecutive outstanding lead actress Emmy for her role as Selina Meyer on the HBO comedy Veep, setting the record for most wins for a performance in the same role for the same series.

HBO told PEOPLE that Louis-Dreyfus learned of her diagnosis just one day after the Sept. 17 award show, noting that “it in no way impacted the decision to make this the final season” and that the production schedule will be adjusted as needed.

“Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time,” said the network in statement. “We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep.”