Cha-Ching! Judge Judy Is Looking to Cash In on Old Episodes for Up to $200 Million

Judge Judy has her eyes on the big bucks!

Judith Sheindlin, the creator and host of Judge Judy, is shopping around to sell her catalogue, which contains thousands of episodes of the long-running show, for up to $200 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The large sum is not too lofty a goal for the 74-year-old who recently secured more than $47 million a year in a contract renegotiation with CBS TV, THR reports. The judge has tapped former Bear Stearns banker Lisbeth R. Barron to shop around for potential buyers, according to the publication. In the last few months, Barron has approached several studios, station groups and distributors.

A source reportedly told THR that CBS officials were not hesitant to relinquish Judge Judy rights to the star, both because they wanted to please one of their top star and simply because officials did not believe the catalogue to be that valuable. “There had been some tire-kicking over the years with either cable or SVOD people to see if anyone wanted her shows, and I don’t think the response was overwhelmingly big,” the source reportedly said.

A favorite in daytime television since 1996, Judge Judy has been renewed through the 2019–20 season and still manages to bring in 10 million daily viewers.

Sheindlin is ranked 48th on Forbes‘ list of the highest paid celebrities in 2016 (she made $47 million last year). Along with a successful television career, Sheindlin has released several self-help and children’s books.