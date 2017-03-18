Judd Apatow Says ‘We Would Never Give Up on Artie Lange’ Following His Shocking Arrest

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

Crashing executive producer Judd Apatow is speaking out in support of Artie Lange after the comedian was arrested, reportedly on drug charges.

Lange, who plays himself in the HBO series, posted a series of tweets after TMZ reported his arrest. “Hey guys. I was arrested. I’m doing great. Physically too!” he wrote on Twitter, adding, “To u worried fans pls know I love u. Also know I’ve never wanted to live more! If HBO has to let me go Its my bad! Judd, Pete & u. Thx!”

Apatow responded by expressing support for Lange, writing Friday on Twitter, “We would never give up on Artie or anyone struggling with addiction.”

HBO’s Crashing, created by and starring Pete Holmes as an embattled New York comic, sees Lange play himself as a larger-than-life mentor to the aspiring stand-up. Lange’s real-life history of drug and alcohol abuse was addressed in the show’s second episode. In an interview this month with the Village Voice, Lange called himself “the Babe Ruth of demons” and said of Crashing, “Playing myself is like a therapy session, going back over all that.”

HBO had no comment. Lange is perhaps best known for his time on The Howard Stern Show and MADtv. Crashing was renewed earlier this week for a second season on HBO.