Juan Pablo Galavis Is Married to Osmariel Villalobos

Juan Pablo Galavis is married!

The former Bachelor star tied the knot with Venezuelan model and TV host Osmariel Villalobos in an intimate ceremony in Miami, PEOPLE has confirmed. The wedding was first announced by Chris Harrison during Monday night’s season finale of The Bachelorette.

Villalobos wore a lace Alejandro Fajardo gown; Galavis wore a gray suit. On her Instagram, she called the wedding a “dream come true.”

Te amo Esposo Mío 👫 Foto: @andreinaduven y @patrickdolande 📸 GRACIAS por capturar este inolvidable momento ❤ A post shared by Osmariel Villalobos (@osmariel) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

The couple has been dating since 2016. They first met when a mutual friend showed Villalobos’ picture to Galavis. “I asked, ‘who’s that girl? She’s cute,’ ” Galavis told PEOPLE last year. “He told me, ‘If you meet her in real life, you’ll die. She’s great!’ ”

Galavis followed her on Instagram, but didn’t think much of it until she posted a video of herself dancing with her nephew on May 13. “I thought it was cute, so I commented on her Instagram. She replied to me, and then I wrote to her on private message. We talked about her nephew, and she said that she was spoiling him! We exchanged numbers and then we started texting each other. And it started that way,” he said.

SÍ ME CASE POR EL CIVIL 😍 y estamos FELICES 👫 Millones de GRACIAS a tantas personas que trabajaron conmigo en SECRETO para hacer este sueño realidad 😍 Voy a comenzar por mi AMADO Y ADORADO @alejandrofajardovnzla y a todo su equipo de trabajo 🙆 en especial a mi @jennyross_ 💛💙❤ Poco a poco con más fotografías les voy a ir hablando de todos mis angelitos que fueron mis cómplices en esta AVENTURA 😍 A post shared by Osmariel Villalobos (@osmariel) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Galavis said that the attraction was more than physical. “She cares for people. She’s very family-oriented. That was important to me. We have a lot in common: we love Reggaeton music and dance all the time. We sing in the car – it’s horrible singing, but we do it anyway. It’s funny because I do better than her because I know more songs than she does. She likes sports, too. We just have a lot in common.”

Galavis and Villalobos just clicked. “Her birthday is August 2, which is three days before mine,” Galavis told PEOPLE shortly after going public with the relationship. “We’re so much alike. She’s like a female version of me – the Juan Pablo that people know personally, not the TV one!”