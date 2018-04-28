MSNBC's Joy Reid Is 'Truly Sorry' for 'Weird and Hateful' Comments After Unproven Hacking Claims

MSNBC host Joy Reid apologized on-air Saturday for “cruel and hateful” homophobic comments, revealing she had no proof that her former blog had been hacked — a claim she made after a series of discriminatory posts were brought to the media’s attention.

“A community that I support and that I deeply care about is hurting because of some despicable and truly offensive posts being attributed to me,” Reid said during her MSNBC show AM Joy.

“Many of you have seen the blog posts circulating online and in social media. Many of them are homophobic, discriminatory and outright weird and hateful,” she continued.

Joy Reid MSNBC

Earlier this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter, a Twitter user resurfaced a series of homophobic blog posts and accused Reid of having written them.

Months earlier, Reid apologized for a different series of years-old discriminatory blog posts, in which she wrote that Charlie Crist, who was then the governor of Florida and is currently a member of Congress, was gay and had only married a woman to advance his political career.

RELATED: Nate Berkus Defends His Family with Uplifting Message After Derick Dillard’s Homophobic Tweets

.@MSNBC's Joy Reid addresses homophobic blog posts: "I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things … But I can definitely understand, based on things I have tweeted and have written in the past, why some people don't believe me." pic.twitter.com/PWjdPfs5KB — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 28, 2018

During her apology on Saturday, Reid went on to add that she “was stunned” after the old blog posts were first brought to her attention last year and “couldn’t imagine where they came from or whose voice that was.”

“In the months since, I spent a lot of time trying to make sense of the posts. I hired cybersecurity experts to see if somebody manipulated my words or former blog, and the reality is they have not been able to prove it,” she explained on Saturday.

She added that although she “genuinely” didn’t believe she had written them, “I can definitely understand based on things I have tweeted and I have written in the past why some people don’t believe me.”

In a statement to Mediaite on Monday, Reid claimed “an external party” had “manipulated material from my now-defunct blog.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“I have not been exempt from being dumb or cruel or hurtful to the very people I want to advocate for. I own that. I get it. And for that I am truly, truly sorry,” the host added on AM Joy.

“I feel like I should have known better than to ever write or tweet in a way that could make fun of or make light of that pain and that experience,” she continued. “Even a decade ago when the country was in a very different place. But I cannot take any of that back. I can only say that the person I am now is not the person I was then.”