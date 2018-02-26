Joy-Anna Duggar Welcomes Baby Boy with Husband Austin Forsyth — Find Out His Name!

The Duggar family has expanded yet again: Joy-Anna and her husband Austin Forsyth welcomed their first child, PEOPLE exclusively confirms.

The healthy baby boy arrived Feb. 23. He was born at 3:39 p.m., measuring 22 inches long and weighing 10 lbs., 3 oz.

“We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth,” the couple tells PEOPLE. “Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful.”

The new mom and Gideon are both doing excellent. Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth, Austin Forsyth and baby Gideon Martyn Forsyth TLC Gideon Martyn Forsyth TLC Joy-Anna, 20, and Austin, 24, first met when his family moved to Arkansas and started attending the Duggars’ church. In November 2016, Joy-Anna announced on the special episode of Counting On: Jinger’s Wedding that she had entered into a courtship with her friend of 15 years.

In March 2017, PEOPLE confirmed that the two were set to wed.

After a whirlwind three month-long engagement, the couple tied the knot in May at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas. Fans later got to watch the nuptials unfold in a special two-hour episode of their TLC show, Counting On, which returns on Monday — including their much-anticipated first kiss. (The Duggar family’s extremely conservative version of dating bans kissing until marriage and generally limits physical contact to “side-hugs.”)

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Lissa Chandler/TLC

Following their “I dos,” Joy-Anna and Austin jetted off to Geneva, Switzerland, for an “incredible” honeymoon.

In August, the couple exclusively shared with PEOPLE that they were expecting their first child together.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth TLC

“We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!” said Joy-Anna. “Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

“I’m really looking forward to the journey of this pregnancy and all the different stages it will bring,” added Austin. “It’s really exciting and I feel so blessed to be a dad! We are beyond thankful!”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.