Joy-Anna Duggar Goes Dirtbiking for the First Time with Husband Austin Forsyth — in a Dress!

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth went for one wild ride ahead of their three-month wedding anniversary!

The newlyweds took to their joint Instagram account on Saturday to share photos from a sunset ride they took together on dirtbikes.

Although it was Joy-Anna’s first time being on a dirtbike, it didn’t stop the Counting On star from rocking a floral print dress under her protective gear.

“I always love getting to do new things & go on new adventures with my man!💖” Joy-Anna, 19, captioned two images of the couple on their outdoor date and added the hashtags “#firsttimedirtbiking #loveyouforeverandalways.”

In the first image, Austin sits in front while Joy-Anna is on the back of the bike with her arms wrapped around her husband as the sun is setting; and in the second photo, the pair poses on their own dirtbikes.

I always love getting to do new things & go on new adventures with my man!💖 #firsttimedirtbiking #loveyouforeverandalways A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Aug 19, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

WATCH: Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth Are Married!

The couple, who got engaged just a few months after announcing their courtship on the special episode of Counting On: Jinger’s Wedding in November, were friends for 15 years before entering into a courtship.

Joy-Anna told PEOPLE in February that she and Austin have “gotten to experience so much already in our relationship,” including “Lots of church ministries, road trips, hiking, hunting and remodeling houses together.”

This past May, the pair tied the knot in front of a packed church full of family and close friends and flew overseas to Switzerland for their European honeymoon.

“We chose Switzerland because we knew that it was very beautiful,” Joy-Anna told PEOPLE in June. “We had seen a lot of pictures and Austin has really wanted to come here for a while.”

The new season of Counting On premieres Monday, Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.