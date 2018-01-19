Pregnant Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth is readying to bring her baby home!

The expecting Counting On star showed off her growing baby bump while giving fans a sneak peek of her house — which is in the process of being renovated — in a video tour shared to Instagram Wednesday.

“Here’s a tour of our little house! We have a few projects left, lots of organizing to do and it’ll be finished!” Joy-Anna, 20, captioned the video, which was captured on her cell phone. “Austin has done such an amazing job!”

Joy-Anna, who is expecting her first child with husband Austin Forsyth — whom she married in May — began the tour from the front door of the couple’s home, which had a “Joy” doormat on the wood porch.

“Okay y’all, so here is a tour of our house. I’ll go in the front door here,” she began as she led fans inside her home, which has an open floor plan in the kitchen, living and dining areas.

“We are still working on little things here and there, so we’ve got our living room and kitchen and all of our tools,” she said as she panned the camera across their white and wooden kitchen.

“Here’s our dining room. Jess helped me print out some wedding pictures,” she said as the lens focused on a wall photo of the pair on their wedding day.

The mama-to-be also guided viewers down the hall, where she gave them an inside glimpse of the nursery, master bedroom, master bathroom, guest bedroom and guest bathroom.

“The baby’s room is still getting ready,” she explained about the unfinished nursery, which held a crib, stroller and baby carrier.

While in the bathroom, Joy-Anna’s baby bump was reflected in the vertical mirror. “I’m still very pregnant,” she shared.

This past August, the newlyweds exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that they are expecting.

“We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!” Joy-Anna said in a statement. “Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

“I’m really looking forward to the journey of this pregnancy and all the different stages it will bring,” said Austin. “It’s really exciting and I feel so blessed to be a dad! We are beyond thankful!”