Joy-Anna Duggar Announces Her Pregnancy to Her Younger Siblings with Adorable Balloon Pop

Joy-Anna Duggar has some special news for her family on this week’s Counting On.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode, the TLC star and her husband Austin Forsyth arrive at the Duggar family home to share their exciting pregnancy announcement with Joy-Anna’s younger siblings. (She’s one of 20.)

Joy-Anna, 20, and Austin, 24, decide to break the news using a balloon filled with confetti and a note — “we’re going to have them pop it,” she explains.

After having her siblings all line up in a row, Joy-Anna’s 10-year-old sister Jennifer is given the task of popping whichever balloon she thinks has the secret message in it. She gets it on the first try and the note — which reads, “We’re having a baby” — flutters to the ground.

The kids immediately crowd around the couple to give them a hug.

“Isn’t that crazy?” says Joy-Anna. “We’re having a baby!”

“I think it’s going to be twins — I hope,” says her 13-year-old brother Jackson. “One boy, one girl!”

“I guess it’d be triplets,” adds 8-year-old Josie, the youngest of the siblings.

Joy-Anna and Austin tied the knot last May at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas; In August, the couple exclusively shared with PEOPLE that they were expecting their first child together. They welcomed a healthy baby boy, Gideon Martyn Forsyth, on Feb. 23.

“We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son,” they told PEOPLE at the time. “Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful.”

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Tonight, catch Joy-Anna and Austin’s one-hour birth special at 10 p.m. ET, with an early premiere available now on TLC GO.