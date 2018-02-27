Joy-Anna Duggar (Forsyth) is a new mom to son Gideon Martyn and the Counting On star and her husband Austin Forsyth couldn’t be happier about becoming first-time parents!

“We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth,” the couple tells PEOPLE. “Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful.”

TLC

Their new bundle of joy arrived Feb. 23. He was born at 3:39 p.m., measuring 22 inches long and weighing 10 lbs., 3 oz.

For more on Joy-Anna and Austin’s son, pick up the latest issue on PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

This is the first child for Joy-Anna, 20, and Austin, 24, who wed last May following a whirlwind three month-long engagement. After their Arkansas nuptials, the couple took off for an “incredible honeymoon” in Geneva, Switzerland.

“We love kids and we’re excited to have a family,” Austin said in June. “We’re just going to see what the Lord does. We want as many as he thinks we can handle, and we are putting it into his hands.”

TLC

Three months later the couple announced they were expecting. “I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him,” she said.

And Joy-Anna’s famous family is also thrilled the Duggar clan continues to grow.

“Congratulations Joy and Austin!” They shared on the family blog. “Baby Gideon is a precious little boy! We are so thankful for a healthy mom and baby!”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.