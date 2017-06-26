See the ‘Nerve-Racking’ Moment Joy-Anna Duggar’s Husband-to-Be Asked for Her Dad’s Blessing to Propose

Austin Forsyth has a very important question for Jim Bob Duggar on this week’s Counting On.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode, Joy-Anna Duggar‘s beau gears himself up to ask the Duggar family patriarch for permission to propose — and it’s just as intimidating as it sounds.

“Joy is 19, so she’s the youngest one of all of us girls so far to be in a courtship — and now on the edge of an engagement,” says Joy-Anna’s sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, 24. “I think it’s sort of young, but she’s very mature for her age and they’ve known each other for a long time. So I think she and Austin are ready for this next step whenever it comes about.”

Forsyth — who went on to tie the knot with Joy-Anna on May 26 — admits the experience is “a little nerve-racking.”

“It’s a good thing you stopped by today, because I’ve been wanting to talk to you about something,” he says. “Well, you know this is my fifth house and [I have a] commitment with my dad about selling it before I can get married. I really know that the Lord has brought Joy and I’s path together, and I’ve seen him working firsthand — I wanted to ask for your blessing for her hand in marriage.”

Jim Bob, 51, remains silent — except for a quiet “wow.”

“It’s a lot to ask of a man, to ask for his daughter’s hand in marriage,” says Forsyth. “And it’s a huge responsibility for me to take on — I don’t take it lightly.”

Jim Bob then launches into his response.

“Austin, that’s a big step,” he says. “I think it was about a year ago that you came and asked me for permission to get to know Joy on a closer friendship level. I can’t believe it’s been a year.”

And according to Jim Bob’s other son-in-laws, it’s not unusual for the Duggar patriarch to take his time with his answer.

“Jim Bob likes to kind of draw out the whole process whenever you ask him to marry one of his daughters,” says Jill‘s husband Derick Dillard.

“He’ll look down and say: ‘Well…,’ ” adds Ben Seewald with a laugh. “I don’t know if he’s just having a little fun with the moment or if he’s just genuinely thinking through it. He never just says: ‘Sure!’ ”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC. For more on the Duggar family, visit DuggarFamily.com.