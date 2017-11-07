Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump in Sweet New Photo

Oh baby!

Three months after Joy-Anna Duggar tied the knot with her husband, Austin Forsyth, in May at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas, in front of a packed church of more than 1,000 family and close friends, the couple exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that they are expecting their first child.

Now, the newlyweds are readying to be parents to their first little bundle of joy!

In a photo shared Monday on an Instagram account of the Counting On couple’s friend, the parents-to-be are all smiles as they pose for the group image. Captured over the weekend, Joy-Anna, 20, cradles her growing baby bump as Austin stands closely behind his bride.

Joy-Anna’s older sister, Jinger Vuolo, also posed for a picture included in the same Instagram slideshow.

“We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!” Joy-Anna told PEOPLE exclusively in August. “Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

The two first met when his family moved to Arkansas and started attending the Duggars’ church. After a whirlwind three-month-long engagement, they wed in May and then jetted off to Geneva, Switzerland, for an “incredible” honeymoon.

“I have a lot of good memories of my mom teaching us and the quality time we spent together, and I’m really looking forward to doing that with my own children. It’s such an amazing thing to be a parent and raise children!” Joy-Anna continued.

As for Austin, he’s cherishing every moment of fatherhood.

“I’m really looking forward to the journey of this pregnancy and all the different stages it will bring,” he said. “It’s really exciting and I feel so blessed to be a dad! We are beyond thankful!”