Why Joy-Anna Duggar Was Rushed to the Hospital for Emergency C-Section After 20 Hours in Labor

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth welcomed a healthy baby boy, Gideon Martyn Forsyth, on Feb. 23 — and now, they’re sharing their journey to becoming parents with fans, including some bumps along the way.

On Monday’s one-hour Counting On birth special, the 20-year-old TLC star documented the days leading up to giving birth — and her intense labor experience.

“I think going through this pregnancy for me has been good,” she said. “I haven’t really had morning sickness, not a lot of food aversions, so that’s a blessing. But at the same time I think it has been somewhat challenging just because there are a lot of new emotions and hormones and things that I’ve never had before. Austin’s been very gracious with me, because I feel like I’ve been on an emotional roller coaster and he’s supported me and encouraged me.”

“You’ve done amazing,” Austin, 24, reassured her.

As her due date approached, Joy-Anna admitted she was starting to get “very uncomfortable” and was “just ready to have this baby.” At this point, she was still planning on a home birth.

“I decided to have a home birth, just because I know that it’s more comfortable being at home,” she explained. “I really wanted to at least try it, and we’re only about 30 minutes from the hospital, so it’s not too bad in case of an emergency or a change of plans. [I’m feeling] somewhat nervous, trying not to be scared, but just prepared. I know that it’s going to painful, there’s going to be a lot of emotions, but I know Austin is going to be there to support me.”

Finally, the day arrived — but after being in labor for over 20 hours at home, Joy-Anna’s midwife determined her baby was breech. She was rushed to the hospital, where she learned that she needed an emergency C-section.

At 3:39 p.m. on Feb. 23, Joy-Anna and Austin welcomed “huge” baby Gideon, who was born measuring 22 inches long and weighing 10 lbs., 3 oz. On hand at the hospital were Joy-Anna’s parents Jim Bob and Michelle, and Austin’s parents Terry and Roxanne.

“I think it’s pretty amazing,” said new dad Austin. “God is good.”

“He’s got Austin’s nostrils,” added Joy-Anna. “We are doing well. Love you guys, thank you for your prayers. We are so happy that our little one has finally arrived and we’re parents.”

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.