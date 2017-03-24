Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are in the process of planning for their wedding — and that includes signing up for a registry!

In early March, PEOPLE confirmed that 19-year-old Duggar and Forsyth got engaged just a few months after announcing their courtship on the special episode of Counting On: Jinger’s Wedding in November.

Now that the engaged couple is readying to walk down the aisle, they’re planning for their future life together.

Based on a registry filed under the couple’s name, they’re in for a fun, adventurous and food-filled honeymoon year!

Duggar and her fiancé have requested a waffle maker and bed sheets, which is the perfect combo for breakfast in bed.

They’ve also added a sleeping bag, two tents, outdoor camping cooking gear and a headlamp to the list, which will come in handy for their many woodsy adventures. S’mores, anyone?

“We’ve gotten to experience so much already in our relationship,” Duggar said in a recent issue of PEOPLE. “Lots of church ministries, road trips, hiking, hunting and remodeling houses together.”

If they feel like switching it up and decide to forego the cooking — with their many requested kitchen appliances, including a crockpot, toaster oven and numerous pans — they can go to the nearby Cracker Barrel, Darden or Panera Bread with their gift cards, which also made the list.

Other fun household items that made the registry include lots of Tupperware, a juicer, a coffee grinder, a hand blender and baking tools.

In a recent episode of Counting On, Forsyth expressed his deep care and love for his bride-to-be when he asked her father Jim Bob for her hand in marriage. “You know, over the years, I have just been watching and I really admire her heart for the Lord and her character. She’s such a diligent worker. She gets all the younger siblings working. She’s a good delegator,” said Forsyth, who added, “and then, of course, her beauty.”

New episodes of Counting On begin this summer on TLC.