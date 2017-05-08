Joy-Anna Duggar and her fiancé Austin Forsyth enjoyed the great outdoors for their joint bachelorette and bachelor party!

The engaged couple, who announced on the special episode of Counting On: Jinger’s Wedding in November that they had entered into a courtship, opted for a camping-themed party ahead of their upcoming nuptials.

“We were trying to think of ideas for what we should do for our bachelor and bachelorette party and actually Ms. Caldwell was the one that thought about a camping trip and floating down the river,” 19-year-old Duggar explains in a new Counting On clip.

Adds Forsyth: “I think I like outdoor activities because I grew up doing that. My dad took me camping at a very young age — our whole family — and it’s just something we’ve always enjoyed as a family and I hope to transfer that over to our family.”

Although Duggar admittedly has “never really been a big camper,” she says the experience “camping outdoors” has “been a blast.”

Reflecting on their special day spent on the river, Forsyth lists “hanging out with all the family and friends and just spending time together in the great outdoors and God’s creation” as his favorite part of the adventurous trip.

“Mine was definitely, of course hanging out with everybody, but as far as the adventure, I think kayaking down the rapids,” adds Duggar.

With their upcoming nuptials right around the corner, the soon-to-be newlyweds are preparing for their wedding day. And if it’s anything like older sister Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo, who tied the knot with husband Jeremy Vuolo in front of nearly 1,000 guests, it’s going to be a big and full house!

“Wedding planning is going great so far,” Duggar says with a smile. “I think Austin’s been helping out more than he ever thought he would be. He’s been a part of a lot of it.”

While Forsyth is excited to say “I do” to his bride-to-be on the day of the wedding, he’s looking forward to spending forever with the Counting On star.

“I think I’m looking forward to the fact that it’ll be day number one of spending the rest of my life with this beautiful young lady,” Forsyth says, and adds, “and that I have finally married the woman of my dreams.”

In February, Duggar told PEOPLE that she and Forsyth have “gotten to experience so much already in our relationship,” including “Lots of church ministries, road trips, hiking, hunting and remodeling houses together.”

“It’s really special that I got to grow up with him and my family knows him really well,” she said about Forsyth, whom she first met when his family moved to Arkansas and started attending the Duggars’ church.

Counting On returns June 12 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.