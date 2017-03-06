Austin Forsyth wasn’t horsing around when he popped the question to Joy-Anna Duggar.

The house flipper opted to go casual for the moment he asked the Counting On start to be his wife, surprising her on the equestrian trails in their native Arkansas — with 19-year-old Joy-Anna’s younger sisters along for the ride!

“We were going to go horse riding, and I decided to bring Johannah and Jennifer along … to be the chaperones for this date,” Joy-Anna reveals.

“Austin made this day really, really special,” she continues, “and then he asked me to marry him, and I said yes.”

Adds Forsyth, “I knew we were ready for this next step because everything fell into place. … Everything was just perfect.”

And now that the couple are on the road to “I do,” they’re getting to show a little more affection: “We get to hold hands now,” says Joy-Anna, clutching her fiancés palm — “so that’s really special.”

Adds Forsyth, “I feel like engagement is more special because we’re committed to each other now, and we’re just moving forward to the day that we get married, and it’s exciting.”

A new season of Counting On, which will chronicle wedding planning and even show Joy-Anna’s older sister Jessa in labor before welcoming her second child, returns later this year.