Inside the Tender Moment Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth First Saw One Another on Their Wedding Day

Before Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth exchanged vows in front of a packed church full of family and close friends, they shared a tender moment with each other on their wedding day.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek of the couple’s two-hour wedding special on Monday’s Counting On episode, they see one another for the first time just hours ahead of their nuptials.

“Babe, are you going to turn around and look at me?” Joy-Anna, 19, asks Austin, who is facing forward and has his back to the aisle.

“I don’t know, can I?” he says to Joy-Anna, who is walking down the aisle in her white gown and veil.

As Austin, 23, turns around to see his bride-to-be, he gives Joy-Anna a megawatt smile as they join hands and exchange “I love you.”

“So beautiful. You smell so good, too,” Austin compliments her. “You’re the most prettiest bride ever.”

“When I saw Joy for the first time in her wedding dress, I don’t even know how to describe it,” Austin recalls of their special day. “I remember just being like, Okay, this is really it. Today we’re getting married.”

For Joy-Anna, “seeing Austin’s reaction made it even more special for me of just watching his face and him looking at my dress. That kind of stuff just makes my day.”

After coming face-to-face during their first look, hand-in-hand the duo ascends the candle-adorned stage, where Austin presents her with a shadowbox filled with “all the flowers and roses that I’ve given [Joy-Anna] over our relationship.”

“Miss Cindy came up with this idea to take all the flowers that I’d given Joy throughout our relationship and put them in a shadowbox with a letter that I had written to Joy,” he shares of the wedding day gift.

“Getting to spend time with you is my favorite thing. You are fun, enthusiastic, adventurous and always willing to try new things,” a portion of the letter reads. “I love you with all my heart and can’t wait to grow deeper in love with you.”

The two first met when his family moved to Arkansas and started attending the Duggars’ church. After a whirlwind three-month-long engagement, Joy-Anna wed Austin in May at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas. Following the couple’s “I dos,” they jetted off to Geneva, Switzerland, for an “incredible” honeymoon.

In August, the couple exclusively shared with PEOPLE that they are expecting their first child together.

“We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!” Joy-Anna said. “Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

“I’m really looking forward to the journey of this pregnancy and all the different stages it will bring,” said Austin. “It’s really exciting and I feel so blessed to be a dad! We are beyond thankful!”

