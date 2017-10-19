At Last! See the Moment Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth Share Their Very First Kiss

Sealed with a kiss!

On Monday’s Counting On, viewers got to watch a two-hour special episode documenting Joy-Anna Duggar‘s wedding to Austin Forsyth — including their much-anticipated first kiss. (The Duggar family’s extremely conservative version of dating bans kissing until marriage and generally limits physical contact to “side-hugs.”)

“Are you ready?” Austin, 23, whispers to his bride in a clip from the scene.

“By the power vested in me in the state of Arkansas, I do pronounce that you are husband and wife,” their pastor announces. “In the name of the Father, of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost, amen.”

Austin and Joy-Anna, 19, begin expectantly clearing their throats as the crowd laughs.

“Oh, am I missing something?” the pastor says. “Austin, you know — kiss your bride.”

Austin then leans in for the kiss, wrapping one hand around the back of Joy-Anna’s neck. As soon as they’re done, the couple giddily begins marching towards the aisle, until the pastor reminds them there’s one thing left to do.

“I’m honored to present to you all for the very first time, Mr. and Mrs. Austin Martin Forsyth,” he says as everyone starts cheering.

The pair then takes off down the aisle together, timed perfectly with a surprise confetti drop

“That was really special,” Joy-Anna says. “I think it made everything look so amazing.”

Joy-Anna and Austin first met when his family moved to Arkansas and started attending the Duggars’ church. After a whirlwind three-month-long engagement, Joy-Anna wed Austin in May at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas. Following the couple’s “I dos,” they jetted off to Geneva, Switzerland, for an “incredible” honeymoon.

In August, the couple exclusively shared with PEOPLE that they are expecting their first child together.

“We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!” Joy-Anna said. “Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

“I’m really looking forward to the journey of this pregnancy and all the different stages it will bring,” Austin said. “It’s really exciting and I feel so blessed to be a dad! We are beyond thankful!”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.