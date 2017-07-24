Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth were “caught in the act” — but of course it was all adorably innocent.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s Counting On, 23-year-old Forsyth is grilled about the full hug and he his new bride briefly shared she accepted his marriage proposal this past March. As Duggar fans know, only side hugs are allowed during courtship. But Forsyth chalks the whole thing up to a mistake.

“We’re humans and sometimes we don’t always abide perfectly by our rules,” he tells Daphne Oz in the conclusion of TLC’s two-part Counting On reunion. “We try. That was a real hard try.”

Duggar, 19, admits she wasn’t aware cameramen were watching from the trees amid the Arkansas trails where Forsyth popped the question. “I didn’t even notice that they were there,” she explains. “I thought it was just us there, and that was really special.”

Her husband quips, “Those cameramen look like trees.”

Because of the conspicuous camera crew, Duggar didn’t even expect the proposal. “I kept trying to talk myself out of it,” the reality star continues. “I’m like, ‘Surely it isn’t happening right now.’ ”

But it was, and two months after she said yes, the couple married. The newlyweds told PEOPLE exclusively at the time: “We feel so happy and so excited.”

Counting On concludes its current season Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC with new episodes kicking off on Sept. 11.