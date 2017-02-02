All About Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth's Courtship: Road Trips, Hiking and Hunting!

Joy-Anna Duggar is the newest member of her mega family to be courting, and she’s already making the most of her time with beau Austin Forsyth!

“We’ve gotten to experience so much already in our relationship,” Joy-Anna, 19, says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. “Lots of church ministries, road trips, hiking, hunting and remodeling houses together.”

Duggar and Forsyth announced they were courting in November, but they first met more than 15 years ago when his family moved to Arkansas and started attending the Duggars’ church.

“It’s really special that I got to grow up with him and my family knows him really well,” says Joy-Anna.

And since three of her sisters — Jill, Jessa and Jinger — have already been through the courtship process (the Duggars’ extremely conservative version of dating, which bans kissing until marriage and generally limits physical contact to “side-hugs”), she’s getting plenty of advice.

“Watching my sisters go through that with their courtships sets a really good example,” says the Counting On star. “I was able to ask them just a lot of questions and wisdom about what they did and didn’t do and then just making it special. Showing him how much I appreciate him, it’s been amazing.”

As for whether she’ll be walking down the aisle anytime soon?

“I’m not sure when the next step will come,” she admits. “You would have to ask Austin what he’s thinking and my dad, but I’m excited to see what God has in store for us in the next year.”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.