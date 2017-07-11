Surprise! Josie Bissett is a married woman.

The Melrose Place star, 46, took to social media with photos showing that she recently tied the knot.

“Happily Ever After,” she captioned a snap from the ceremony shared on Instagram Monday, adding the hashtags #love, #family, #wedding and #blessed.

The photo was taken at DeLille Cellars, a winery near Woodinville, Washington, and her daughter Maya was tagged in the photo.

Bissett and Rob Estes, both Melrose Place alumni, divorced in 2006 after more than 13 years of marriage. They have two children, Mason, 17, and Maya, 15.

Weddings have been on the brain for the actress. Bissett recently reunited with another former costar, Jack Wagner, for the Hallmark Channel original movies The Wedding March and the sequel The Wedding March 2: Resorting to Love.