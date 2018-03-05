Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson Get Engaged 6 Weeks After Announcing Courtship

The Duggar family is expanding once again! Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are engaged.

UsWeekly announced the news, and the happy couple confirmed it on the family website.

“We are so excited to announce that Josiah and Lauren are officially engaged!” reads the statement. “We have prayed for many years that the Lord would bring the right spouses to each of our children. We have known Lauren and her family for a very long time and have seen how she has grown in her knowledge and understanding of the Lord. She is a wonderful, caring, compassionate young lady, full of zeal for Christ. We are very thankful for her. We pray that their lives together will be full of joy and happiness and that God will use their lives for His service. We are looking forward to another Duggar wedding soon!”

Duggar, 21, and Swanson, 18, announced that they were courting in January.

“We are overjoyed to begin this new phase of our lives together,” the Counting On star told PEOPLE at the time. “Through the years our families’ friendship has allowed us to get to know one another as friends. I can definitely say I have found a great friend … even better than I could have hoped for or imagined. I so appreciate Lauren’s Christlike character and tender heart toward others. She bring sunshine into the room and encourages everyone around her. It’s always stood out to me that in every situation, she looks for the one who appears to be sad or lonely and quickly can brighten their day by sharing words of hope, an encouraging scripture, a prayer or even a simple smile with them.”

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar TLC

The Duggars follow strict rules on dating and marriage. During the courtship period, possible mates spend time together with family members there to supervise, never alone, and only side-hugs are allowed. When they’re engaged, they can hold hands, and they share their first kiss at their wedding.

Duggar’s sister Joy-Anna Forsyth welcomed her first child, son Gideon Martyn, on Feb. 23.

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.