Joshua Jackson Spotted with Mystery Brunette One Year After Splitting from Diane Kruger

Joshua Jackson is spending time with someone new.

More than a year after Jackson, 39, and Diane Kruger ended their 10-year relationship, the actor was spotted with a mystery woman over the weekend in Los Angeles.

Jackson was captured shopping alongside a brunette at the farmer’s market in Studio City, California, on Sunday.

The pair looked relaxed as they strolled through the canopied vendors: Jackson sported a black zip-up hoodie and black workout shorts while his female companion donned jean cut-off shorts, a blue and white-striped sweater and a tan hat. (A rep for Jackson did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

Earlier this year, the Dawson’s Creek alum was spotted hitting it off with a mystery brunette during the Sundance Film Festival. According to a partygoer, the star of Showtime’s The Affair arrived solo at the bash and was in high spirits, drinking cocktails and dancing along to a Justin Timberlake song before getting close with the woman, who wore a floor-length orange dress.

“He was having a blast and at one point got really cozy with her,” said the onlooker. “They were dancing, and he really looked like he was having fun just living the single life.”

Since splitting from Jackson last July, Kruger, 41, has found romance with The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus.

The pair met on the 2015 film Sky and took their romance public last March when they stepped out in New York City for a sweet, PDA-filled stroll following repeated sightings together in previous weeks.