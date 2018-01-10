Josh Murray Reveals He Was Hospitalized After MTV's The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars Final

Ale Russian
January 10, 2018

Josh Murray was hospitalized after hurting his eyes during the final on MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars.

The former Bachelorette star appeared on the special season of MTV’s long-running reality show to compete and win money for his charity, Extra Special People — but it didn’t go so well for him in one of the tasks of the final challenge. Murray, 33, was in a large slip-and-slide-style court trying to score a goal when soap and water got in his eyes.

“My eyes didn’t work after that. I was blind for 15 minutes and I was in the hospital for 12 hours after that,” Murray tells PEOPLE. “I had to be transported to a hospital afterwards. I really couldn’t see for a while. My sight really didn’t come back until probably about a week later and it took a couple months to fully heal. It really, really sucked. It was a torn cornea, the whole thing was burnt. There were tears on both sides of the cornea.”

Murray was competing with Wild’ N Out‘s Justina Valentine and MMA/UFC athlete Michelle Waterson for a total of $150,000 for their charities. The Stars team lost to the Champs — Johnny Devenanzio, CT Tamburello and Emily Schromm.

“Justina and Michelle were amazing in helping me through the final challenge, and I finished for the kids, too. There’s no way that I was gonna be there representing kids that have disabilities and me being a little bit blind for a while and not finishing,” he said.

Though their team didn’t end up winning in the end, the trio was happy to be on the show and shine a spotlight on their respective charities. Murray was there for Extra Special People, while Valentine was playing for the Young Women’s Leadership Network and Waterson represented MVP Vets and Players.

