Moving In Again? Josh Murray Drops Another Hint He's Back Together with Amanda Stanton

Just days after the two were spotting kissing in Los Angeles, Josh Murray has dropped yet another hint that he may have gotten back together with Amanda Stanton.

“Crazies stick with crazies #breakovermorepackingtodo,” tweeted the Atlanta native on Wednesday, leaving fans speculating if he might be moving back in with Stanton on the West Coast.

Crazies stick with crazies #breakovermorepackingtodo — Josh Allan Murray (@JoshAllanMurray) February 23, 2017

Murray, 32, and Stanton, 26, met while starring as contestants on Bachelor in Paradise last summer. The two got engaged on the season finale and Murray moved in with Stanton and her two daughters in Irvine, California, but by January, the couple had called it quits.

When asked about the PDA-heavy date during a Facebook Live interview on Monday, Murray told Entertainment Tonight that he and Stanton enjoyed a “great dinner” and are talking again, but “trying to deal with stuff in a more private manner now.”

“We just kind of want people to respect that, especially because it’s a tough situation with the kids,” added the reality star. “We don’t want to kind of fully dive into anything, because we’re thinking about them as well.”

Murray added that a reconciliation was definitely possible, though he described himself as “single” for the moment.

“This week was good, seeing each other, so we could engage in good conversation, and we could talk about the things in the past and be mature individuals and adults,” he continued. “And that’s what you do, you talk about things. Everything, as of right now, is fine.”

Last month, Stanton told PEOPLE there were “a lot of different reasons” behind the split, adding, “At the end of the day, we were just two very different people.”